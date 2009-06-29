Ad
Tehran is still the stage of protests and police crackdown

EU denounces arrest of UK embassy staff in Iran

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European Union on Sunday (28 June) said it would have a "strong and collective response" to any harassment of diplomats in Iran, in solidarity with the Britain, which saw eight of its embassy staff arrested last week.

"The harassment or intimidation of foreign and Iranian staff working at the EU embassies will be met with a strong and collective EU response," said the Czech EU presidency in a statement following a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Corfu.



