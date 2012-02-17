EU foreign service moves into new home

Foreign relations staff have quietly started moving into their new home on the Schuman roundabout in the EU quarter in Brussels.

A big padlock still hangs on the main door and light construction work is going on inside.

But about 250 European External Action Service (EEAS) officials have shifted from various European Commission buildings in the past 10 days, with another 25-or-so trickling in each day. The premises will house 1,300 staff and EEAS chief Catherine Ashton when every...