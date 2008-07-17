EU to keep Iran opposition group on terror list

The European Union is to keep a leading Iranian opposition group on its list of prescribed terrorist organisations.
Diplomats from the member states agreed to maintain the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran on its terror list following a request from the French presidency of the EU.
The decision was rubberstamped late Tuesday evening by agriculture ministers meeting in Brussels and comes ahead of fresh international talks with Tehran over its nuclear energy programme.
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here