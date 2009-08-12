Ad
euobserver
Suu Kyi has been sentenced to an additional 18-months' house arrest (Photo: Nobel Peace Center)

EU deplores detention of Burma opposition leader

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

The European Union has joined other nations in protesting against the prolonged house arrest of Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, with French president Nicolas Sarkozy calling on Brussels to put forward new sanctions.

Sixty four-year old Nobel peace prize laureate Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional 18 months house arrest by a court in Rangoon on Tuesday (11 August). She was convicted of violating security laws by allowing a US national into her lakeside home after he swam ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Suu Kyi has been sentenced to an additional 18-months' house arrest (Photo: Nobel Peace Center)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections