EU deplores detention of Burma opposition leader

The European Union has joined other nations in protesting against the prolonged house arrest of Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi, with French president Nicolas Sarkozy calling on Brussels to put forward new sanctions.

Sixty four-year old Nobel peace prize laureate Suu Kyi was sentenced to an additional 18 months house arrest by a court in Rangoon on Tuesday (11 August). She was convicted of violating security laws by allowing a US national into her lakeside home after he swam ...