EU ambassador to attend Nobel gala despite Chinese 'bullying'

The EU ambassador to Norway and senior diplomats from several EU countries plan to attend the Nobel peace prize ceremony next month despite Chinese pressure.

The office of EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton told EUobserver on Friday (5 November) that the EU's top man in Oslo, Janos Herman, will attend the gala dinner honouring Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo on 10 December.

Mr Herman in recent days received a letter from his Chinese counterpart in the Norwegian capital aski...