'Who is Liu Xiaobo?' The Nobel gala is traditionally attended by all 27 EU ambassadors

EU ambassador to attend Nobel gala despite Chinese 'bullying'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU ambassador to Norway and senior diplomats from several EU countries plan to attend the Nobel peace prize ceremony next month despite Chinese pressure.

The office of EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton told EUobserver on Friday (5 November) that the EU's top man in Oslo, Janos Herman, will attend the gala dinner honouring Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo on 10 December.

Mr Herman in recent days received a letter from his Chinese counterpart in the Norwegian capital aski...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



EU & the World

