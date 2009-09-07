France leads EU criticism of Afghanistan air strike

France and Luxembourg have led EU criticism of Nato tactics in Afghanistan after a German-mandated bombing raid killed scores of people.

German Nato forces in the Kunduz region in northern Afghanistan on Friday (4 September) called in the strike by a US F-15 jet after Taliban fighters seized two fuel trucks and began distributing free petrol to local villagers.

The German military told Deutsche Press Agentur (DPA) that 50 insurgents and no civilians were killed.

