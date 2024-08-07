Ad
euobserver
Mayor Anne Hidalgo spoke after a backlash against the Olympics ceremony (Photo: Jacques Paquier)

Olympic games were blow to far-right, Paris mayor says

EU & the World
Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The mayor of Paris has defended the Olympics' pro-LGBTI opening ceremony against "orchestrated" far-right hatred.

"The message of the far-right is crushed by these [Olympic] games and the opening ceremony," Anne Hidalgo told French daily Le Monde on Tuesday (7 August).

“Paris is the cit...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

The Olympics should be for all women, including Muslim women
My son's torturer will be representing Syria at the Paris Olympics
Mayor Anne Hidalgo spoke after a backlash against the Olympics ceremony (Photo: Jacques Paquier)

Tags

EU & the WorldHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

StakeholderBook ReviewAnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections