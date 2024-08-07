Olympic games were blow to far-right, Paris mayor says

The mayor of Paris has defended the Olympics' pro-LGBTI opening ceremony against "orchestrated" far-right hatred.
"The message of the far-right is crushed by these [Olympic] games and the opening ceremony," Anne Hidalgo told French daily Le Monde on Tuesday (7 August).
“Paris is the cit...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.