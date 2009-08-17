Arab League wants EU to back monitoring of Israeli nukes

The Arab League has requested that the European Union back its resolution calling on Israel to submit to international monitoring of its alleged nuclear capability at next month's general assembly of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to a report in Ha'aretz, the centre-left Israeli daily, the secretary-general of the League of Arab States, Amr Moussa, sent a letter to Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt, whose country currently chairs the EU's six-month rotating p...