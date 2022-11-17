Ad
How to react when an EU-applicant is suspected of using chemical weapons?

by Malin Björk & Nikolaj Villumsen, Brussels,

A recent report from the well-respected organisation International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) raises serious questions about the extent to which Turkey — which still holds and benefits from EU-applicant status — is guilty of the illegal use of chemical agents in warfare.

The report is based on a mission conducted in later September 2022, which saw experts from Germany and Switzerland examine claims that have long been known, but which the EU has shied away fro...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Malin Björk is a Swedish Member of the European Parliament (The Left) since 2014. She is a member of the ENVI, LIBE and AFET committees.

Nikolaj Villumsen is Danish Member of the European Parliament (The Left) since 2019, and a former member of the Danish Parliament. He is a member of the EMPL, and substitute in the ENVI and AFCO committees.

