Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (r) and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara (Photo: tccb.gov.tr)

Erdoğan to Sweden: Extradite newspaper editor, or no Nato

EU & the World
Nordics
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has turned the thumbscrews on Sweden by personally naming who he wants Swedish judges to hand over in return for Nato membership.

"It is crucial that Sweden extradites terrorists sought by Türkiye, including senior FETÖ figure Bülent Keneş," Erdoğan said in Ankara on Tuesday (8 November), after meeting Sweden's new prime minister for the first time.

Keneş is an exiled Turkish editor, who used to run the Zaman newspaper, and who was once jail...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nato's options if Putin strikes Polish airfield on front line
Nordic Nato candidates seek no opt-outs on nukes
Orbán keeping Nato in the dark on Finland and Sweden
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (r) and Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson in Ankara (Photo: tccb.gov.tr)

Tags

EU & the WorldNordicsUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections