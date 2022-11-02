Ad
One Polish artist was charged under Article 196 of the Polish Penal Code for "offending religious feelings" with her LGBTQ-centric art works that challenged the belief system of the Catholic church (Photo: Federico Moroni)

Poland's ruling party's attempts to censor LGBTQ+ artists

by Johanna Bankston, New York,

As far-right parties continue to gain political traction in Europe, the European Commission's move to withhold EU funds from member states Hungary and Poland is a reminder of how democratic freedoms are under threat in the ever-changing landscape of EU politics.

In particular, ongoing political tensions between the EU and Poland over LGBTQ+ rights demonstrate the limitations of the commission's ability to protect democratic standards and promote EU values on the ground.

For ins...

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Johanna Bankston MSc is the human rights research officer for Artistic Freedom Initiative.

