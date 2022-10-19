EU gathering intelligence on right-wing extremist threats

The EU is gathering intelligence on right wing extremist threats for a wider assessment, said the European Commission.

The comment by EU transparency and values commissioner Vera Jourova on Wednesday (19 October) in Strasbourg comes amid the recent shooting deaths outside an LGBT bar in Slovakia.

Slovak media identified the shooter as the homophobe son of a former candidate for a far-right political party.

Jourova said the commission, along with EU states and the EU's polic...