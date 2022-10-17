Orbán keeping Nato in the dark on Finland and Sweden

Concern is growing in Budapest that Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is delaying ratification of Finland and Sweden's Nato accession for political reasons.

"There are rumours going round [in Hungarian political circles] that it might be because of Russia, because of the close relationship between Orbán and [Russian president Vladimir] Putin," Ágnes Vadai, a senior MP from Hungary's opposition Democratic Coalition party, told EUobserver.

"Finnish and Swedish accession will m...