Ad
euobserver
EU Commission headquarters in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

EU anti-Muslim hatred post still vacant

Migration
Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An EU office for combatting anti-Muslim hatred has stood empty for over a year, in what risks smelling of neglect.

The last time the EU Commission had a "Coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred", back in spring 2021, he was chairing seminars with officials and academics, contributing to reports, and posting on social media to raise awareness of the problem.

The anti-Muslim hatred envoy was meant to do the same thing as the Commission coordinator for combatting antisemitism a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

European Jews call for 'united front' after German attack
Why Islamophobia in Europe is getting worse
Anti-Muslim hatred ignored by EU, activists say
EU Commission headquarters in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

MigrationRule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections