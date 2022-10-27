EU anti-Muslim hatred post still vacant

An EU office for combatting anti-Muslim hatred has stood empty for over a year, in what risks smelling of neglect.
The last time the EU Commission had a "Coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred", back in spring 2021, he was chairing seminars with officials and academics, contributing to reports, and posting on social media to raise awareness of the problem.
The anti-Muslim hatred envoy was meant to do the same thing as the Commission coordinator for combatting antisemitism a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
