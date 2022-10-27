EU anti-Muslim hatred post still vacant

An EU office for combatting anti-Muslim hatred has stood empty for over a year, in what risks smelling of neglect.

The last time the EU Commission had a "Coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred", back in spring 2021, he was chairing seminars with officials and academics, contributing to reports, and posting on social media to raise awareness of the problem.

The anti-Muslim hatred envoy was meant to do the same thing as the Commission coordinator for combatting antisemitism a...