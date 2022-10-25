Ad
Dutch benchmark gas prices fell below €100 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, the lowest it has been in months (Photo: Bilfinger SE)

Radical energy market reforms need 'more support' from EU members

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU energy ministers met in Luxembourg on Tuesday (25 October) to hammer out the bloc's energy plan, a topic of intense debate since the historic peak in gas prices, but shied away from radical market reform as proposed by the EU Commission.

In a non-paper presented shortly before the ministers were scheduled to meet, the commission circulated an idea to radically change the makeup of the EU energy market by decoupling gas and electricity prices, which would dramatically lower the cost ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

