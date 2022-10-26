EU proposes stricter rules against air and water pollution

As part of efforts to achieve zero pollution by 2050, the European Commission unveiled stricter rules to tackle air and water pollution on Wednesday (26 October).

"Day in and day out, we get new information about the degree to which public health is directly endangered by pollution," EU Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans told a press conference.

Now, babies are born with microplastics in their blood, and forever chemicals are detected in self-bought fish and homegrown vegetables. S...