Ad
euobserver
Some 300,000 people die prematurely every year in the EU as a result of breathing toxic air but stricter rules could reduce this number by 70 percent in the next decade (Photo: Damián Bakarcic)

EU proposes stricter rules against air and water pollution

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

As part of efforts to achieve zero pollution by 2050, the European Commission unveiled stricter rules to tackle air and water pollution on Wednesday (26 October).

"Day in and day out, we get new information about the degree to which public health is directly endangered by pollution," EU Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans told a press conference.

Now, babies are born with microplastics in their blood, and forever chemicals are detected in self-bought fish and homegrown vegetables. S...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Germany sued over air pollution levels
EU aims at 'zero pollution' in air, water and soil by 2050
Air pollution in many EU cities 'stubbornly high'
Italy 'manifestly failed' on air pollution, EU top court rules
Some 300,000 people die prematurely every year in the EU as a result of breathing toxic air but stricter rules could reduce this number by 70 percent in the next decade (Photo: Damián Bakarcic)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections