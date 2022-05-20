What Europe still needs to do to save its bees

Convenience, and the power of choice it offers to the European consumer, is the flagship achievement of the European single market.

As Europeans, we have become accustomed to consuming any variety of seasonal vegetable, spice, nut, fruit, herb or variety of coffee whenever we want it however we want it: 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, year-on-year.

But one-third of the exciting range of everyday foods we now eat in Europe are pollinated by bees, and thousands of other insects suc...