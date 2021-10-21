Dutch lawyers take Frontex to EU court over pushbacks

The EU's border agency Frontex is being taken to the European Court of Justice by Dutch lawyers seeking damages for a Syrian family pushed back from Greece in 2016.

"What we are putting forward is respect for the rule of law, and that is not a leftwing or rightwing issue as far as we are concerned," Dutch lawyer Flip Schüller said on Wednesday (20 October) during an online discussion.

Schüller, along with counterpart Lisa-Marie Komp, are challenging the Warsaw-based agency in a ca...