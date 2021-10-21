Ad
euobserver
Greece has been accused of numerous pushbacks also at sea and along its land borders (Photo: Turkish Coast Gaurd)

Dutch lawyers take Frontex to EU court over pushbacks

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's border agency Frontex is being taken to the European Court of Justice by Dutch lawyers seeking damages for a Syrian family pushed back from Greece in 2016.

"What we are putting forward is respect for the rule of law, and that is not a leftwing or rightwing issue as far as we are concerned," Dutch lawyer Flip Schüller said on Wednesday (20 October) during an online discussion.

Schüller, along with counterpart Lisa-Marie Komp, are challenging the Warsaw-based agency in a ca...

