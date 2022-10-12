Nato's options if Putin strikes Polish airfield on front line

Nato would likely fire on military bases in Russia, if it hit ones in Poland, in a "proportionate" exchange of conventional air strikes, a European former military chief has said.
The risk of escalation beyond Ukraine has reared its head amid suspected Russian sabotage of undersea gas pipelines and German rail travel.
"Hybrid and cyber-attacks can trigger Article 5," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday (11 October) in reaction, referring to Nato's mutual-defen...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
