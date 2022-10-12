Nato's options if Putin strikes Polish airfield on front line

Nato would likely fire on military bases in Russia, if it hit ones in Poland, in a "proportionate" exchange of conventional air strikes, a European former military chief has said.

The risk of escalation beyond Ukraine has reared its head amid suspected Russian sabotage of undersea gas pipelines and German rail travel.

"Hybrid and cyber-attacks can trigger Article 5," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday (11 October) in reaction, referring to Nato's mutual-defen...