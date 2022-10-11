Ad
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confessed that Europe did not believe the Americans when they said Russia will attack Ukraine, and did not believe Ukraine can fight back so fiercely (Photo: European Commission)

Analysis

Borrell wants a bolder, faster EU — and scolds diplomats to get to it

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Most in Brussels were not keen to follow the speech of EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Monday (10 October) to EU ambassadors. It is very much an internal EU event.

When people started pouring over the speech on Tuesday, it turned out Borrell not only scolded his own diplomats seated around the world, he told them to be bolder, faster and communicate the EU's narrative more assertively.

The former Spanish foreign minister laid out plainly some uncomfortable statements a...

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

