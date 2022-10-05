EU wants to see US list on Russia financing of politicians

The European Commission wants to know which European political parities and politicians received covert Russian funding.
"We will get to the bottom of it," Margaritis Schinas, the commission's vice-president told MEPs in Strasbourg on Wednesday (5 October).
His comments follows a recent US intelligence review that says Russia gave at least $300m [€305m] to political parties, officials and politicians in more than two dozen countries since 2014.
"Let me assure you that we're ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
