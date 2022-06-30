EU Parliament interpreters stage strike

In-house interpreters at the European Parliament have gone on strike, citing health issues and long working hours.
They will still interpret on site. But they will no longer interpret people who dial in from a remote connection.
In a statement, the International Association of Conference Interpreters (AIIC), says the remote dial-ins have resulted in highly degraded sound.
The past two years have seen some European lawmakers dialling in from their cars, with poor internet co...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
