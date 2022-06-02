Was the EU's response to Shireen Abu Aklek's funeral enough?

The assassination of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was widely condemned, especially by the European Union.
The image of the EU Representative in Palestine trying to mediate for Israeli Occupation Forces to allow the funeral to take place entered almost every Palestinian home.
As did the brutal attacks against those carrying the coffin at the French Hospital; against the vehicle transporting it; against the mourners that were leaving the Catholic church of Jaffa Gate of Jerusalem'...
Sami Abu Shehadeh is a Israeli-Arab MP from the Joint List in the Israeli Knesset.
