Honduran coup threatens to delay EU trade deal

The European Commission has condemned a coup in Honduras that saw the country's president, Manuel Zelaya, forcibly removed from his home in the early hours of Sunday morning (28 June) and flown to Costa Rica by military aeroplane to start a life in exile.

Reacting to the news on Monday, external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner urged "all parties involved to resolve their differences peacefully' and to "promptly engage in a dialogue".

Tensions had been mounting in th...