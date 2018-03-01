Ad
"Britain without Europe will lose weight and influence. But Europe without Britain will be smaller and diminished," said the former British PM (Photo: Chatham House)

EU reforms could turn around Brexit, Blair says

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Former British prime minister Tony Blair made the case in Brussels on Thursday (1 March) that amid geopolitical changes in the world, the UK and the EU need to stick together, and European leaders have a responsibility in keeping Britain in the bloc.

The former Labour leader argued that as the US's appetite to lead and police the world wavers, as new global powers emerge and as European values are challenged around the world, the "rationale for Europe today is not peace, but power".

