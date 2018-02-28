Leaked EU document says energy efficiency just a 'slogan'

The majority of national governments of the European Union think that the commitment to put energy efficiency first is no more than a slogan, according to a leaked document.
The document, originating from the Council of the EU – where member states meet – was seen by this website. It suggested that member states want to keep firm control over which energy infrastructure projects to prioritise.
The document said that countries should not be obliged to give energy efficiency project...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here