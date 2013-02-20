Ad
Euro membership - only when Warsaw feels it is safe (Photo: Images Money)

Polish leader cautious on euro entry

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday (19 February) said his country will only join the euro once it is "100 percent ready," with 2017 said to be the date the government is aiming for.

Addressing the national parliament in Warsaw, Tusk said "our road to the euro area should be clear-cut and the decision must be 100 percent safe for Poland."

He added that "the decision to join should come when the euro area is ready, in terms of its condition and its readiness for the kind ...

Benjamin Fox

