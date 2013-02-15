EU and US urge Iran to free Mousavi

The EU and US have called on Iran to free opposition leaders ahead of elections in June.

Iranian security services put Mehdi Karroubi, Hossein Mousavi and his wife, Zahra Rahnavard, under house arrest on 14 February 2011 after they called for street protests in Iran in support of the Arab Spring uprisings.

Mousavi himself was at the centre of Iranian pro-democracy rallies after rigged elections in 2009.

They have been cut off from contact with the outside world and with th...