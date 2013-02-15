Ad
Ashton: There's nowhere better on Valentine's Day to be than in Washington DC (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU and US urge Iran to free Mousavi

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US have called on Iran to free opposition leaders ahead of elections in June.

Iranian security services put Mehdi Karroubi, Hossein Mousavi and his wife, Zahra Rahnavard, under house arrest on 14 February 2011 after they called for street protests in Iran in support of the Arab Spring uprisings.

Mousavi himself was at the centre of Iranian pro-democracy rallies after rigged elections in 2009.

They have been cut off from contact with the outside world and with th...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ashton: There's nowhere better on Valentine's Day to be than in Washington DC (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU & the World

