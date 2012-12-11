Ad
euobserver
13th century German map showing Jerusalem at the centre of the world (Photo: leuphana.de)

Israeli leader mocks EU 'dismay'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has mocked EU foreign ministers' "dismay" over his plan to split Palestine in three and to take away its capital.

The right-wing politician on Monday (10 December) told press in Jerusalem that EU ministers were talking nonsense when they said that creating 3,000 new settler homes in the so-called E1 district is a huge threat to peace.

"I don't understand how people say that a Palestinian state cannot exist if Maale Adumim is connected to Jerusale...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Israel vs. Palestine: One-Nil?
UN vote marks EU defeat for Israel
EU countries urge Israel not to invade Gaza
13th century German map showing Jerusalem at the centre of the world (Photo: leuphana.de)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections