Israeli leader mocks EU 'dismay'

Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has mocked EU foreign ministers' "dismay" over his plan to split Palestine in three and to take away its capital.

The right-wing politician on Monday (10 December) told press in Jerusalem that EU ministers were talking nonsense when they said that creating 3,000 new settler homes in the so-called E1 district is a huge threat to peace.

"I don't understand how people say that a Palestinian state cannot exist if Maale Adumim is connected to Jerusale...