Ad
euobserver
Syrian refugee: freezing tents, mud, no food, no medicine for millions trying to survive the conflict (Photo: FredomHouse)

Feature

Back from hell, back from Syria

EU & the World
by Koert Debeuf, CAIRO,
Syrian refugee: freezing tents, mud, no food, no medicine for millions trying to survive the conflict (Photo: FredomHouse)

From 18 to 23 January I travelled to the Hatay region in Turkey and the Aleppo region in northern Syria.

I was there with Rami Jarah and Deiaa Dughmoch (two Syrian activists who had in the past visited the Liberal group in the European Parliament) and Hisham Saad Eddin (the cousin of general Haqim Saad Eddin, from Rastan Homs, where most generals of the Free Syrian Army come from).

We stayed a few days in Hatay (Antakya or Antioch) where many Free Syrian Army (FSA) leaders come t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldFeature

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf is the Liberal group's representative in Cairo and an advisor to Liberal leader and former Belgian PM, Guy Verhoftsadt.

Related articles

Lack of funding may force Syrian refugees into Europe
Living up to the Nobel: EU must act on Syria
EU ministers set to beef up Syria arms embargo, sanctions
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections