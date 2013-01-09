Ad
euobserver
Classical-era ruins on Cypriot coastline: its banks may need up to €17 billion to survive (Photo: jnocca93)

German opposition threatens EU aid for Cyprus

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

German opposition leader Sigmar Gabriel has said he will try to block an EU-Cyprus bailout unless Cyprus cleans up its banking sector.

Speaking in German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday (9 January), the centre-left SPD party chief said: "At present we do not [agree to the rescue package]. I cannot imagine that German taxpayers will save Cypriot banks whose business model is based on allowing tax fraud."

He added: "If [German Chancellor] Mrs Merkel wants SPD approval fo...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

