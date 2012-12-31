Hollande's millionaire tax struck down

French president Francois Hollande suffered a major political blow over the weekend when his flagship policy to heavily tax the very rich was struck down.

The Constitutional Council on Saturday (29 December) ruled that the tax - 75 percent for those earning over one million euros a year - was unconstitutional because it taxed individuals rather than households.\t

The loss of the tax, which would only have applied to around 1,500 individuals, is more politically than fiscally impor...