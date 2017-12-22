Russia pipeline is investment risk, EU commissioner warns

Investors should "think twice" about putting money into Nord Stream 2 due to "uncertainties" around the Russian pipeline, the EU energy commissioner told EUobserver.

"I would really think twice, or many more times, simply because there are a lot of uncertainties," Maros Sefcovic said in an interview.

"It's the decision of the project promoters if they want to proceed in this atmosphere ... which might lead to legal disputes down the line," he said.

"Knowing how politically...