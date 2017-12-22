Ad
euobserver
Sefcovic (r) with Russian energy minister Novak in Moscow in November (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Interview

Russia pipeline is investment risk, EU commissioner warns

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Investors should "think twice" about putting money into Nord Stream 2 due to "uncertainties" around the Russian pipeline, the EU energy commissioner told EUobserver.

"I would really think twice, or many more times, simply because there are a lot of uncertainties," Maros Sefcovic said in an interview.

"It's the decision of the project promoters if they want to proceed in this atmosphere ... which might lead to legal disputes down the line," he said.

"Knowing how politically...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Russia warns Denmark on gas pipeline
EU lawyers give Russia pipeline a free pass
Russia's EU pipeline at 'risk' after US vote
New EU law takes aim at Russia pipeline
Sefcovic (r) with Russian energy minister Novak in Moscow in November (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections