Barnier (l) met Farage (r), but this time in Commission's Berlaymont building (Photo: European Parliament)

Farage claims Barnier 'does not get' Brexit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEP Nigel Farage, the former leader of UKIP and a leading 'out' figure in the referendum campaign, met with the chief EU Brexit negotiator on Monday (8 January), and claimed the EU does not understand British Brexit voters.

Michel Barnier's first official meeting with Farage in Brussels was a part of the EU negotiator's effort to meet all stakeholders who want to share their views on Brexit negotiations.

After the meeting that lasted 30 minutes and was described by one EU source...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

