EU hopeful on kick-starting Russia talks in June

The European Union is planning to launch partnership talks with Russia in June in attempt to set a new tone in its relations with Moscow following the election of a new Russian president but this week's NATO summit could spark yet another dispute between the two sides.
At an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Slovenia over the weekend, European leaders signalled their strong will to kick-start the long-delayed negotiations in June during a top bilateral summit in Siberia to be ...
