No press at EU-China summit, again

China is "disappointed" and the European Commission feels "regret" before the EU-China summit has even begun.
The prickly remarks before the top-level meeting in Brussels on Thursday (20 September) came after a cancelled press event.
EU summits are normally held in the EU Council building and open to any EU-accredited reporter to come and ask questions.
But this time the two sides opted to meet in the Palais d'Egmont, a Belgian stately home, and to limit which journalists ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
