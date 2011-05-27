Georgia rejects EU criticism of Tbilisi violence

Georgia's ambassador to the EU has said the European Commission made misleading statements about street clashes in Tbilisi that left almost 40 people in hospital and two dead.

Speaking to EUobserver on Thursday (26 May) in Brussels, Salome Samadashvili said EU institutions and member states have not delivered any form of official complaint to Georgia about the events despite commission claims.

"No one has communicaed these kinds of comments to us about what happened - not any repr...