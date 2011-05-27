Ad
Global Witness: 'It is completely absurd that banks like HSBC and Goldman Sachs can hide behind customer confidentiality' (Photo: Wikipedia)

Report: EU banks held billions in Libyan assets

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

European banks are among the list of firms to have managed billions of euros worths of assets belonging to the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA) in recent years, Libya's sovereign wealth fund closely linked to dictator Colonel Gaddafi.

A report leaked to the campaign group Global Witness this month, and seen by this website, appears to detail the location of $53 billion (€38bn) of Libyan state assets on 30 June 2010.

Several top EU banks are listed as among those happy to profit ...

EU & the World
EU & the World
