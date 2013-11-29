Ad
euobserver
Van Rompuy (l) and Yanukovych: EU officials rejected his idea on a three-way trade group with Russia (Photo: eu2013.lt)

EU to Yanukovych: You are taking Ukraine 'nowhere'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Lithuanian and German leaders have rebuked Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych over his u-turn on EU integration.

Speaking to press on Friday (28 November) after a dinner with Yanukovych at a summit in Vilnius on Thursday, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said the "status quo was not changed … [he] is not ready to go further on integration with the European Union at this stage."

Asked if she is disappointed, she added: "Me? No. I think it's the Ukrainian people who should be disapp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Merkel criticises Russia on eve of Vilnius summit
EU and Ukraine: What went wrong?
Ukraine pulls the plug on EU treaty
Van Rompuy (l) and Yanukovych: EU officials rejected his idea on a three-way trade group with Russia (Photo: eu2013.lt)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections