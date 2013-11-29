EU to Yanukovych: You are taking Ukraine 'nowhere'

Lithuanian and German leaders have rebuked Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych over his u-turn on EU integration.

Speaking to press on Friday (28 November) after a dinner with Yanukovych at a summit in Vilnius on Thursday, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said the "status quo was not changed … [he] is not ready to go further on integration with the European Union at this stage."

Asked if she is disappointed, she added: "Me? No. I think it's the Ukrainian people who should be disapp...