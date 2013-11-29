EU to Yanukovych: You are taking Ukraine 'nowhere'

Lithuanian and German leaders have rebuked Ukraine's Viktor Yanukovych over his u-turn on EU integration.
Speaking to press on Friday (28 November) after a dinner with Yanukovych at a summit in Vilnius on Thursday, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said the "status quo was not changed … [he] is not ready to go further on integration with the European Union at this stage."
Asked if she is disappointed, she added: "Me? No. I think it's the Ukrainian people who should be disapp...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
