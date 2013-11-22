Debunking the Troika's 'success' in Ireland

As Ireland's three-year bailout programme is coming to an end, its lenders are keen to present the exit as proof that austerity policies can work - but economists and social activists are sceptical.

"It is very good to be back to Dublin as a normal visitor. Ireland is having a very successful exit from the EU-IMF programme," said Istvan Szekely of the European Commission, part of the country's troika of creditors.

For the past three years Szekely has been coming to Dublin every th...