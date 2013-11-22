Debunking the Troika's 'success' in Ireland

As Ireland's three-year bailout programme is coming to an end, its lenders are keen to present the exit as proof that austerity policies can work - but economists and social activists are sceptical.
"It is very good to be back to Dublin as a normal visitor. Ireland is having a very successful exit from the EU-IMF programme," said Istvan Szekely of the European Commission, part of the country's troika of creditors.
For the past three years Szekely has been coming to Dublin every th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here