EU Greens launch US-style primary elections

The European Greens on Sunday (10 November) selected four top candidates for US-style primaries ahead of the 2014 EU elections.

People from all over Europe can cast their vote online in a process that will select two candidates of the four contenders - a man and a woman or two women.

The online poll will run until 28 January 2014, and the duo to lead the campaign will be announced soon afterwards.

The only male candidate is Jose Bove, a French MEP who describes himself as ...