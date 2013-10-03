Polish minister learning French amid speculation on EU top jobs

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski has taken an intensive French language course amid talk he might be the next EU foreign relations chief.

His office told EUobserver he did it during the summer holidays at the Millefeuille-Provence academy near Avignon, in France.

Sikorski himself, who already speaks English, Russian and some Dari (a Persian dialect, from his time as a photo reporter in Afghanistan in the 1980s), joked: "After the course, when making an order in a restaurant ...