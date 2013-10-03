Ad
euobserver
Sikorski: 'When making an order in a restaurant in France, for once I got what I wanted' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Polish minister learning French amid speculation on EU top jobs

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski has taken an intensive French language course amid talk he might be the next EU foreign relations chief.

His office told EUobserver he did it during the summer holidays at the Millefeuille-Provence academy near Avignon, in France.

Sikorski himself, who already speaks English, Russian and some Dari (a Persian dialect, from his time as a photo reporter in Afghanistan in the 1980s), joked: "After the course, when making an order in a restaurant ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

