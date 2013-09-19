Ad
Rasmussen also said Nato and the EU might help to build a new Libyan army in a precedent for other north African countries (Photo: nato.int)

Nato wants EU countries to buy more drones

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Nato chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen wants EU countries to buy more drones, refuelling planes and naval radars.

The head of the military alliance is expected to call for the measures at a speech in the Carnegie Europe foundation in Brussels on Thursday (19 September).

"I believe that European nations can, and should, do more, to match America's commitment … [and] help to rebalance Nato," he aims to say.

"I would like to see European allies playing their part to acquire more dr...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

