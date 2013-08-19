Dutch call for 'code orange' on EU labour migration

Dutch social affairs minister Lodewijk Asscher has called on the EU to focus on the "negative consequences" of labour migration from Romania and Bulgaria at a time when new studies show the fear of massive influxes to be overblown.

"In the Netherlands, a 'Code Orange' is issued as the water in the rivers reach an alarmingly high level. It is now time for a similar alarm, namely about the sometimes negative consequences of the free movement of persons within the EU," Asscher wrote in an ...