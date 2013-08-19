Ad
euobserver
Eastern Europeans are often exploited and paid less than western workers (Photo: billjacobus1)

Dutch call for 'code orange' on EU labour migration

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Dutch social affairs minister Lodewijk Asscher has called on the EU to focus on the "negative consequences" of labour migration from Romania and Bulgaria at a time when new studies show the fear of massive influxes to be overblown.

"In the Netherlands, a 'Code Orange' is issued as the water in the rivers reach an alarmingly high level. It is now time for a similar alarm, namely about the sometimes negative consequences of the free movement of persons within the EU," Asscher wrote in an ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

British migration fears overblown, says report
Nobody to blame for Europe's problems? Pick a Romanian!
Eastern Europeans are often exploited and paid less than western workers (Photo: billjacobus1)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections