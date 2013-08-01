Ad
"It is just the beginning" says Draghi about proposed plans to make ECB decision-making more transparent (Photo: World Economic Forum)

ECB set to become more transparent

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

The European Central Bank kept its main interest rate at a historic low of 0.5 percent Thursday (1 August) and indicated that in future the reasoning behind such decisions will be made public.

ECB chief Mario Draghi said the bank "thought it would be wise to have richer communication" with the public.

A proposal is to be put forward in autumn, said Draghi, noting that the main stumbling bloc is to make sure that the central bankers' independence is not compromised.

