Ad
euobserver
The severe austerity measures imposed on Greece have brought its economy to a standstill (Photo: YoungJ523)

IMF admits errors on Greek bailout

Green Economy
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has admitted it failed to fully realise the severity of the bailout conditions imposed on Greece.

The Washington-based fund acknowledged making mistakes in its past analysis, overestimating growth projections and rewriting the rules because of fear of Greek contagion.

“In reviewing what we have done the whole time, there are certainly things we could have done differently,” said IMF mission chief for Greece Poul Thomsen on Wednesday (5 June)....

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Greek opposition leader 'vindicated' by IMF
The severe austerity measures imposed on Greece have brought its economy to a standstill (Photo: YoungJ523)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections