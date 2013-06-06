IMF admits errors on Greek bailout

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has admitted it failed to fully realise the severity of the bailout conditions imposed on Greece.
The Washington-based fund acknowledged making mistakes in its past analysis, overestimating growth projections and rewriting the rules because of fear of Greek contagion.
“In reviewing what we have done the whole time, there are certainly things we could have done differently,” said IMF mission chief for Greece Poul Thomsen on Wednesday (5 June)....
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
