euobserver
London: one in five of the world's tax havens is controlled by the UK, says UK-based ActionAid (Photo: J. A. Alcaide)

EU targets tax evasion on savings

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to tighten tax loopholes on savings of EU citizens who hold accounts in member states and in Switzerland, Andorra, San Marino, Monaco and Lichtenstein.

"We are looking for an ambitious approach by member states. In our view, a strong and united approach from the European Union against tax havens is very important," European Commission spokeswoman Emer Traynor, told reporters in Brussels on Monday (13 May).

Current EU legislation under the 2005 savings...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

