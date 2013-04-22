No German 'hegemony' in Europe, Merkel says

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said there is no German hegemony in Europe, but insisted that euro countries cede more sovereignty to overcome the crisis.

"To me this hegemonial [concept] is completely foreign," she said on Monday (22 April) during a debate with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hosted by the Deutsche Bank in Berlin.

Merkel admitted that Germany has "sometimes a complicated role" in the EU and said that as a large, "but not the richest country," it seeks to involve ...