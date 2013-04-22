Ad
euobserver
Merkel and Tusk held a brief debate on Europe after her biography was launched (Photo: Polish Prime Minister's office/Maciej Śmiarowski)

No German 'hegemony' in Europe, Merkel says

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said there is no German hegemony in Europe, but insisted that euro countries cede more sovereignty to overcome the crisis.

"To me this hegemonial [concept] is completely foreign," she said on Monday (22 April) during a debate with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk hosted by the Deutsche Bank in Berlin.

Merkel admitted that Germany has "sometimes a complicated role" in the EU and said that as a large, "but not the richest country," it seeks to involve ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Germany does not want 'diktat' on Europe
Cyprus showcases Germany's clumsy leadership in Europe
Merkel and Tusk held a brief debate on Europe after her biography was launched (Photo: Polish Prime Minister's office/Maciej Śmiarowski)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections