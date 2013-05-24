Van Rompuy endorses restart of EU-Turkey talks

European Council chief Herman Van Rompuy has repeated his invitation for Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan to come to Brussels to mark the restart of EU entry talks.

Speaking in Ankara on Thursday (23 May) - almost 50 years after the EU and Turkey signed a pre-accession pact in 1963 and more than two years after accession talks halted in 2010 - he said: "We should shortly see the opening of a new chapter in the negotiations."

He added: "I am honoured that the Prime Minister has...