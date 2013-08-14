Ad
The Greek government is owed an estimated €60 billion in back taxes (Photo: .michael.newman.)

Greece to seize tax dodgers' assets

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greek tax authorities will seize the assets of businesses and individuals who do not settle their tax debts, the government said on Tuesday (13 August).

Under the plans, the Greek finance ministry will issue warnings that assets will be seized if the recipients do not arrange a payment plan within 20 days to those who owe more than €10,000.

The move is the latest attempt by the Greek government to clamp down on tax evasion.

An estimated €60 billion in unpaid taxes and soci...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

